Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Up 39.2% in February

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the February 11th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,425,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,696. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

