James S. Ely III Sells 20,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 203.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

