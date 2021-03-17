James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,286.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $28,480.00.

Reading International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.