Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,743,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,003,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 388,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159,015 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $401.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

