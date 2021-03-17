Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

