Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,213. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.