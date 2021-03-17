Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,795,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,211,000 after buying an additional 193,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 115,494 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,641,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

