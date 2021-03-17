Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

NYSE ZBH opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

