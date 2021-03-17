Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 37,907 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.47 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

