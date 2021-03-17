Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.