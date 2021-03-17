Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.59 billion.Jabil also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

JBL opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,971. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

