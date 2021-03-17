Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

