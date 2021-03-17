J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

Shares of J.Jill stock remained flat at $$7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

