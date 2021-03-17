J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.
Shares of J.Jill stock remained flat at $$7.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54.
J.Jill Company Profile
