J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,071.24

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,071.24 ($14.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,398 ($18.26). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,379 ($18.02), with a volume of 260,179 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,256.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,073.08.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Also, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.