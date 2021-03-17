IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) were up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,253,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,370,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.