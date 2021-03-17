iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $16.22. Approximately 889,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,592,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

