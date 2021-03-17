iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISUN stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. iSun has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

