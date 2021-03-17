iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ISUN stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. iSun has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80.
iSun Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.