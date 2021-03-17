iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Boosted by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000.

ITA stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.88. 190,007 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

