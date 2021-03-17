iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $395.56. The stock had a trading volume of 194,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,570. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $399.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

