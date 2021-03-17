iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after buying an additional 673,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

