iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.