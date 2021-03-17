iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,738,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. 1,598,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,969. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

