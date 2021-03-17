iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34.

