iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Up 35.2% in February

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 11th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

SUSC stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

