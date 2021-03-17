iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $67.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17.

