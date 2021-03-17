iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,056,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after acquiring an additional 401,209 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

