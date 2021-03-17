iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

IPAC opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.

