Investure LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investure LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 39.6% of Investure LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investure LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $272,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 85,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,418. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

