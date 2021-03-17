Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $320.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

