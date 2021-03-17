Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Lifted by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

