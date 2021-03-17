Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

