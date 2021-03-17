Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Andre Lacroix Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,470 ($71.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. Intertek Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,786 ($49.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,568.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,834.75.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,157.78 ($67.39).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.