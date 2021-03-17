Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $35.50 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.79% from the company’s previous close.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.93. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

