Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.89. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$31.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.93.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

