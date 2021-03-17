Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.89. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$7.02 and a 1 year high of C$31.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.93.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

