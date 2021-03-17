Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years.

TILE stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

