InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,269. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

