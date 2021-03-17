Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 9,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,357. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.