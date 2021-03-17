Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 16.3%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price fell 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.67. 622,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 695,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.