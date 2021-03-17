Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 16.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s stock price fell 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.67. 622,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 695,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

