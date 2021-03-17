Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $108,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $265.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 603.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

