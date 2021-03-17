Insider Selling: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72.
Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Thermon Group Company Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.
