Insider Selling: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $649.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,955.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermon Group by 138.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.