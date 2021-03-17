Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CMO Sells 121,061 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61.

Fernando Machado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Fernando Machado sold 29,841 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,881,475.05.

On Friday, February 26th, Fernando Machado sold 13,578 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $818,889.18.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $239,337.00.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

