Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 44,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 120.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 97,225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

