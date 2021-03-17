Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells 14,027 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $897,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MORF traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 170,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,863. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.