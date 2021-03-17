Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells 570,723 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $37,593,524.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

On Friday, December 18th, David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $10,376,899.10.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $64.69. 6,444,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lyft by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 139.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.