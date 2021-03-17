Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells 4,702 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

