Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. 1,263,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $53,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after buying an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

