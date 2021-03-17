Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Sells 10,863 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $53,989.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 16,553 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $74,654.03.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 27,123 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $164,094.15.

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46.

On Friday, February 26th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $163,562.88.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 119,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,320. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.