Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. 4,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

