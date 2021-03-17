Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells 4,557 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $402,474.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CLH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. 4,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.