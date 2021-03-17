Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $258,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. 506,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

