Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $258,560.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.65. 506,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
