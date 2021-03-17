Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Sells 22,330 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

